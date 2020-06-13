Jeep rolls down deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, 3 killed

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Three people allegedly died after a jeep rolled down a deep gorge at Kamand in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Friday night.

The jeep was found in the gorge visibly ruined from the fall.

A case has been registered in this regard, while the cause of the accident is being ascertained.

The post-mortem is being done and further police investigation is underway. (ANI)

