Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Three people allegedly died after a jeep rolled down a deep gorge at Kamand in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Friday night.
The jeep was found in the gorge visibly ruined from the fall.
A case has been registered in this regard, while the cause of the accident is being ascertained.
The post-mortem is being done and further police investigation is underway. (ANI)
Jeep rolls down deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, 3 killed
ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2020 16:02 IST
Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Three people allegedly died after a jeep rolled down a deep gorge at Kamand in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Friday night.