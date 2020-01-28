Jehanabad court grants Delhi Police transit remand of Sharjeel Imam

Jehanabad [India], Jan 28 (ANI): A Jehanabad court on Tuesday granted Delhi Police transit remand of JNU student Sharjeel Imam who was arrested from here earlier today.

"Sharjeel Imam was arrested from his village in Jehanabad at around 2 pm today. We are taking transit remand from Bihar and trying to bring him to Delhi from the shortest possible route," said Rajesh Deo, DCP Crime Branch, Delhi Police.

Sharjeel was brought to the court after he was arrested by the police. A civil surgeon also reached the court for Sharjeel's medical examination.

Sharjeel had stoked controversy with his "cut off Assam from India" remark.

Jehanabad Police has also detained Sharjeel's younger brother Muzammil Imam in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Sunday booked Sharjeel for his controversial speech that he allegedly made a few days ago.

He has been slapped with charges of sedition and inciting enmity between communities under Sections 124A, 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Separately, a case has been registered against the JNU student by the Uttar Pradesh Police for his controversial speech delivered during the students' protest at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A series of videos have gone viral on social media in which Sharjeel is heard saying: "If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for one to two months, we can do this."

"It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us," he is heard saying further in the video. (ANI)

