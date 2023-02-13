JeM associate arrested in J-K's Pulwama; arms, ammunition seized

Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 13 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with the Army thwarted nefarious designs of terrorists with the arrest of an associate from the proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Pulwama, police informed in a statement on Monday.

The police also seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the accused possession.

The accused has been identified as Showkat Ahmed resident of Naina in Bhatpora, who is involved in the terrorist activities and transportation of weapons in the general area of Pulwama.

Police said they spun into action after receiving information regarding the delivery of a consignment of weapons in the general area of Pulwama. A special team of police and army (55RR) was immediately constituted and deployed covertly at different suspicious locations, they added.



"At Naina Bhatpora near the petrol pump under the in the Litter police station limits, one suspected person riding a scooty was arrested. The man although after noticing the joint party, tried to flee from the spot but was nabbed by the team. Accordingly, the joint team swung into action and recovered the consignment of arms and ammunition. The caught person has been identified as Showkat Ahmed Digoo resident of Naina, Bhatpora," police informed.

Police further said that over the probe, they seized the consignment of arms and ammunition, including one Pistol, 25 Chinese Grenades, two Pistol Magazines, 230 Pistol Cartridges, 10 AK Magazines, 300 AK Cartridges and other incriminating materials.

Police said during the enquiry the suspected Showkat Ahmed disclosed that he was in contact with jailed terrorist associate namely Firdous Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Naina, presently lodged at Central Jail Rajouri.

"He further disclosed that he was working for Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist outfit and this huge cache of arms and ammunition was meant for further distribution on the behest and coordination of the jailed terrorist associate in order to carry out terror attacks on Police and security forces and disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the valley," police said.

A case has been registered in the Litter police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is in progress, police informed. (ANI)

