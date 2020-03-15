JeM terrorist apprehended in J-K's Sopore

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): A Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was apprehended by security forces in the Sopore area of north Kashmir on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Danish Ahmad Kakroo, who belongs from the Chesti colony in Baramulla district.

According to police authorities, a joint operation was launched by 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operation Group (SOG), Sopore, based on credible information regarding newly recruited terrorists in the area.

During a search operation, the accused allegedly tried to flee from the spot, following which he was caught by the security forces.

An initial probe stated that the accused had joined the terrorist ranks recently. Arms and ammunition were allegedly recovered from the possession of the apprehended terrorist.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

