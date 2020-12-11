JeM terrorist arrested for providing shelter, logistics to other terrorists

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist in the Awantipora area for providing shelter and logistics to JeM terrorists and transporting ammunition and explosive material for terrorists in Tral and Awantipora areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrested man has been identified as Irshad Ahmad Reshi. Five kilogram cannabis powder, 10 detonators, one wireless set without battery, two wireless antenna and one IED remote powder has been recovered from him.



A case has been registered at Tral police station.

Yesterday, the police also arrested a JeM terrorist Tariq Ahmed Bhat during routine checking in Budgam.

A pistol, ammunition and incriminating material were also recovered from him. (ANI)

