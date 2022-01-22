JeM terrorist arrested in J-K's Awantipora, explosives recovered

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 22 (ANI): In a successful joint operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a terrorist associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) from the Awantipora area and recovered explosive materials on Saturday.

The joint operation was carried out in association with the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the arrested person Umer Farooq Bhat, a resident of Renzipora, Awantipora, has been involved in providing logistics to terrorists. He is also accused of providing sensitive information to terrorists of JeM.

Police recovered incriminating materials including hand grenades from him. A case has been registered against him in Awantipora police station under relevant sections of the law.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)