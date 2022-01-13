JeM terrorist killed in J-K's Kulgam encounter identified as Pakistani national: IGP Vijay Kumar

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter has been identified as Babar, a Pakistani national active in Shopian and Kulgam since 2018, informed Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar on Thursday.



An AK rifle, a pistol, and two grenades have been recovered from the terrorist, the IGP further said.

Earlier on Wednesday, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Pariwan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. (ANI)

