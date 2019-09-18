Jessica Lal murder case: Convict's wife approaches NHRC for early release

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The wife of Manu Sharma, a convict in Jessica Lal murder case, has approached the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) for his release, alleging human rights violation.

In January, the Delhi High Court disposed of Sharma's plea seeking premature release from the prison.

Sidharth Vashisht alias Manu Sharma is serving a life term in Tihar Jail for murdering Jessica Lal in 1999.

Jessica's sister Sabrina Lall had written a letter to Tihar Jail for Sharma's early release, saying that she had no objection to his release.

Jessica was shot by Manu when she refused to serve liquor to him at Tamarind Court restaurant, owned by socialite and designer Bina Ramani at Qutub Colonnade in south Delhi's Mehrauli on April 29, 1999.

Manu Sharma is the son of former Congress leader Venod Sharma. (ANI)

