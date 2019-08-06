Jet Airways employees to hold protest on Tuesday

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): In a final call to save Jet Airways, the employees of the airline will protest at Jantar Mantar here on Tuesday.

The employees will protest in order to ensure that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) hears the ongoing insolvency case of the airline at 11 am on August 10.

Rohit Chaudhary, Captain in Jet Airways has started a Save Jet Airways campaign along with other flight captains and is supported by Society for Welfare of Indian Pilots (SWIP) president KS Cheema, Jet Aircraft Maintenance Engineers Welfare Association (JAMEVA) president Ashish Mohanty, among others.

Jet has been suffering bruising competition from low-cost airlines, fluctuating crude prices and a weak rupee. The airline has over one billion dollars in debt and has to repay money to banks, lessors of planes and suppliers besides clearing pending salaries of pilots and other staff.

(ANI)

