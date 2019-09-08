Jethmalani will be missed by bar and bench: Former CJI Lodha

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani would always be missed by the bar and the bench, said former Chief Justice of India Justice Rajendra Mal Lodha on Sunday.

"It is a sad day for the judiciary. Jethmalani was surely one of the best legal minds India ever had. He will be missed by the bar as well as the bench," Justice (retd) Lodha told ANI.

Jethmalani, 95, passed away at his residence in the national capital earlier in the day. He was a sitting member of the Rajya Sabha.

One of the highest-paid lawyers in the Supreme Court, Jethmalani was considered as the doyen of criminal law.

"I have seen him in action in courts, be it in the Bombay High Court or the Supreme Court. He was one of the finest lawyers, who actually appeared before my court," the former CJI added.

Jethmalani also served as the chairman of the Bar Council of India (BCI).

He became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1988. He also served as Union Law Minister as well as Union Dedevelopment Minister in then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee led NDA government. (ANI)

