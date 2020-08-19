Jeweller set on fire in Firozabad succumbs to burn injuries

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): A jeweller, who was allegedly set on fire with flammable liquid by his relatives following a dispute, died on Tuesday night at a hospital in Agra, the police confirmed on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Rakesh Verma, suffered 100 per cent burnt injury and was referred to a hospital in Agra, where he died while receiving the treatment.

The police are making efforts to nab the accused.

According to the eyewitnesses, two men came to Verma's shop and threw some inflammable substance at him and set him on fire.

The CCTV installed near the incident spot captured a four seconds long video, in which the victim was seen running while he was burning.

A case has been registered and further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

