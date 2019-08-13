A renowned mouth and foot painter Manoj Bhingare and uniques rakhis with patriotic theme sold in Surat jewellery shops. (Photo/ANI)
A renowned mouth and foot painter Manoj Bhingare and uniques rakhis with patriotic theme sold in Surat jewellery shops. (Photo/ANI)

Jewellery shops in Surat selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 09:31 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): As Independence Day is all set to be celebrated with Raksha Bandhan this year on August 15, the markets and jewellery shops are displaying the colour of nationalism while representing the current political mood in the country.
Wearing a festive look, Surat markets are attracting buyers as they are selling gold and silver rakhis showing tricolour and map of the country. Also, rakhis with a theme of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A are being sold to give a "message of oneness and to praise the government for their efforts to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir" into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- will come into existence on October 31.
Raksha Bandhan, a Hindu festival, signifies emotions, everlasting love and eternal bonding between brother and sister.
"Rakhi festival has a deeper meaning and spiritual significance. This time, we are getting rakhis representing the country along with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. It is a beautiful initiative taken up by the designers to celebrate both the important days together," a buyer told ANI.
"Every time, we come up with a unique them to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. As the Centre has scrapped Article 350 and 35A, we decided to come up with a theme that signifies the importance of both days. Gold and silver rakhis are being designed in accordance with the customers' choice and pocket. The silver rakhis range from Rs 500," a jewellery shop owner said.
Meanwhile, a specially-abled artist in Surat made a painting dedicated to the Army and supporting the revocation of Article 370.
Manoj Bhingare, a renowned mouth and foot painter, canvassed India's map and used his skills to give a message of 'One Nation, One Constitution and One Flag'.
Calling Centre's decision on Jammu and Kashmir a historic move, Bhingare said: "I want to congratulate and thank the government and soldiers of our country, who gave away their lives to protect our motherland. I lost my hands in an accident when he was in Standard 5. I made this painting by holding the brush in my mouth, and it took me about two and a half hours to complete this painting. I dedicate this painting to the brave soldiers of our country."
Recently, Centre withdrew special status to Jammu and Kashmir and passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganizing the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 09:38 IST

Karnataka floods: 48 people dead, 12 missing

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Floods in Karnataka have claimed the lives of 48 people while 12 others are missing, official data said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 09:37 IST

Hapur woman given triple talaq for asking Rs 30 from husband

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A woman from Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh claimed she was given triple talaq by her husband for asking him for Rs 30 to buy medicines.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 09:18 IST

This Odisha man lives atop tree to safeguard himself from wild elephants

Keonjhar (Odisha) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A resident of Kusumita village in Keonjhar district is staying atop a tree on a temporary structure to remain safe in the area filled with wild elephants.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 08:42 IST

Sri Lankan navy detains 4 Indian fishermen near Delft island

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Sri Lankan Navy detained four Indian fishermen near Delft Island on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 08:29 IST

Telangana: Three killed in fatal road accident

Shameerpet (Telangana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Three people were killed in a road accident here after a speeding car lost control and rammed into another vehicle coming from the other side.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 07:26 IST

UP: Woman alleges husband gave her triple talaq for failing to pay dowry

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A newly married woman on Monday accused her husband, residing in Saudi Arabia, of giving her 'triple talaq' (divorce) over the phone for failing to pay dowry, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 07:01 IST

Delhi: Over 200 professionals take membership of BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): As many as 200 professionals took the membership Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijendra Gupta here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 06:55 IST

Indian Railways manufacture locomotive with 180 kmph speed

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Indian Railways has manufactured a high-speed locomotive in West Bengal's Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), achieving a top speed of 180 km per hour, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 06:47 IST

Coastal Jaguar fire: One crew member dies, search continues for 1 missing

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): One person died while 27 out of a total 29 crew members were rescued after a fire broke out on Coast Jaguar, an offshore support vessel at Single Point Mooring (SPM), a terminal where crude oil is handled at the Visakhapatnam port here on Monday, a

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 05:54 IST

Telangana: Cong leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah's kin dies in road accident

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A family member of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee former president Ponnala Lakshmaiah was killed in a road accident in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 05:12 IST

Statue of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee vandalised in Rajasthan

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A case was registered against unidentified miscreants for vandalizing the statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in Shahpur town of Bhilwara district on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:30 IST

Delhi: Uzbek woman assaulted, gang raped

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A 31-year-old woman from Uzbekistan has alleged that she was beaten up and gang-raped by three men inside a Scorpio car in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Monday.

Read More
iocl