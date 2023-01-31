Jharkhand: 14 dead in massive fire at apartment in Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], January 31 (ANI): As many as 14 people were killed in a fire that broke out in an apartment in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, the Deputy Commissioner of Dhanbad said on Tuesday.

As per the Deputy Commissioner, the 14 dead include 10 women, three men and one child.

Earlier, in the day, a massive fire broke out at an apartment in Jharkhand's Dhanbad leaving several people trapped inside it, the officials said.

The officials informed that a rescue operation is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)