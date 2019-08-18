Jharkhand: 2 dead, 3 injured after being shot by RPF constable

Ramgarh (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Two members of a family died and three others were hospitalized after they were allegedly shot by an RPF constable here.

The incident took place on Saturday.

"It can be a personal dispute. It's being told, that the man who shot them is an RPF constable, but it's yet to be confirmed," said Ramgarh Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Kumar.

Further details are currently awaited. (ANI)