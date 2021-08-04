Jharkhand: 27-bed pediatric ICU, 24-bed HDU inaugurated at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 4 (ANI): Gearing up the health infrastructure amid reports of a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta inaugurated a 27-bed pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) and a 24-bed high dependency unit (HDU) at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi on Tuesday.

"Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, during the first and second wave, we tried to protect the common people from the pandemic with immense preparations. Chief Minister has further directed to improve the health facilities in the state. Experts and scientists are predicting a third wave and with a view to protect the vulnerable section like children, this initiative has been taken," said the state health minister while addressing the reporters here.

He also assured that in the coming 3-4 months, health facilities in Jharkhand will significantly improve.

"We will improve our health facilities at a faster pace. We hope that other states will also learn from Jharkhand," Gupta added.

According to the state health department, Jharkhand has 234 active cases of COVID-19. On Tuesday, the state reported 23 new cases, 28 recoveries and zero deaths. As many as 67,851 samples were tested yesterday. The cumulative cases registered in the state reached 3,47,246 while 3,41,883 recoveries have been recorded so far. The death toll stands at 5,129. (ANI)