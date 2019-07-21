Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar Jha talking to ANI. Photo/ANI
Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar Jha talking to ANI. Photo/ANI

Jharkhand: 4 members of 3 families murdered over suspicion of witchcraft

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:35 IST

Gumla (Jharkhand) [India], July 21 (ANI): Four elderly members of three different families were brutally murdered by unidentified persons in Siskari area here in the wee hours of Sunday allegedly over their involvement in witchcraft.
"Prima facie, it appears the victims were involved in witchcraft. Crime seems to have happened because of superstitious beliefs. Four persons have been killed," Superintendent of Police Anjani Kumar Jha told ANI.
The deceased have been identified as Suna Uraav (65), Fagin Devi (62), Chapa Bhagat (62) and his wife Peeri Devi (60).
According to the locals, 10-12 people came with their faces covered between 1 and 3 am, dragged the victims out of their houses and killed them.
The police are already on the spot and investigation is on.
"People need to be wary of these issues. The police are already running campaigns on block and panchayat levels to spread awareness about these issues. We hope to see positive results in the coming time," Jha said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:44 IST

K'taka: BJP MLAs lodged at Ramada Hotel enjoy de-stress session,...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid the political turmoil that has rocked Congress-JD(S) coalition in the state, BJP Karnataka MLAs, who are lodged at Ramada Hotel, enjoyed de-stress session and performed yoga here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:33 IST

Adityanath visits Sonbhadra firing victims' families

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met the family members of the people who were gunned down over a land dispute in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:26 IST

He saved his country money: Omar Abdullah backs Imran Khan's...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): As Twitterati took aim at Imran Khan, who was reportedly not received by any official upon his arrival in the United States, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday threw his weight behind the Prime Minister, saying he saved Pakistan's money.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:22 IST

Amit Shah, other senior leaders pay tribute to ex-Delhi BJP...

New Delhi (India), July 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders including Lal Krishna Advani and Sushama Swaraj paid tributes to former Delhi BJP President Mange Ram Garg at the state BJP headquarters here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:20 IST

Srinagar B.Ed college organises blood donation camp

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Srinagar B.Ed college, in association with the Department of Health Services, organised a voluntary blood donation camp on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:18 IST

ETBPS records high voter turnout of 60.14 per cent during Lok...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) for the service voters registered a record voter turnout of 60.14 per cent in the Lok Sabha elections, 2019, the Election Commission said on Sunday, signalling the initiative's success.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 14:17 IST

K'taka crisis: BSP MLA to skip floor test tomorrow on Mayawati's...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 21 (ANI): N Mahesh, the lone BSP MLA the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka was counting on, on Sunday said he will not be attending the floor test scheduled to be conducted on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:59 IST

UP: Energy Minister says Hapur man's Rs 128 crore power bill...

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A day after a resident of Chamri in Hapur allegedly received an electricity bill of over Rs 128 crore, Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister Shrikant Mishra on Sunday said that it will be rectified.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:58 IST

President, PM, other leaders condole demise of ex-Delhi BJP...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg, who passed away at 82 following a short illness.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:44 IST

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Church Chamber building in Colaba

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): A level-2 fire broke out in the third floor of Church Chamber building at Merry Weather road in Colaba on Sunday. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:35 IST

WB CM holds Martyr's Day mega rally in Dharamtala; slams BJP

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the Trinamool Congress' (TMC) annual Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 13:32 IST

Uttarakhand: Locals use makeshift trolley to cross river, risk...

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], July 21 (ANI): Locals in Uttarakhand's Danijela village are risking their lives every day as they have to use a makeshift hanging trolley to cross the river in the area which is overflowing owing to frequent rains.

Read More
iocl