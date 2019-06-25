Jharkhand: 6 dead, 43 injured as bus falls into gorge in Garhwa

Garhwa (Jharkhand) [India], June 25 (ANI): At least six people were killed and forty-three injured after a bus fell into a gorge of Annaraj Valley in Jharkhand's Garhwa district during early hours on Tuesday.

The officials told ANI that dead bodies of six passengers have been fished out of the gorge while some are still stuck inside the bus.

"Police broke the windows and evacuated passengers stuck inside the bus. 43 people have been rescued in injured condition and 6 dead bodies have been fished out," said Shivani Tiwari, Superintendent of Police (SP), Garwha district.

"Some of the injured have been admitted to Sadar Hospital while others who sustained grievous injuries have been referred to hospitals in Ranchi", she added.

The sleeper bus departed from Chhattisgarh and was travelling towards Garhwa district of Jharkhand. Rescue operation by Jharkhand Police is still underway. (ANI)

