Jharkhand: 9 gates of Chandil Dam opened after heavy rains

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): After days of incessant rains in the region, as many as nine radial gates of Chandil Dam in Jamshedpur were opened by one meter each on Sunday.

"Nine radial gates of the dam were opened by one meter. The water was below the danger level but the gates have been opened in view of rain in the next few days," Dam supervisor Pulak Satpati told ANI.

The gates were opened after the water in the reservoir reached 181.30-meter mark.

Although the dam official said that the released water will not affect the villages downstream, it is feared that the water will swell the river causing it to burst into low lying areas.

There have been incessant rains in Jamshedpur and nearby areas for the last four to five days. (ANI)

