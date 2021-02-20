Jharkhand allows 100 pc attendance in govt offices, cinema halls to reopen at 50 pc seating capacity

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Jharkhand government has mandated 100 per cent attendance in all government offices and allowed schools to reopen for students of Classes 8, 9, and 11 from March 1 with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Attendance of students is not mandatory but they would need the permission of parents to attend classes. Institutes of higher learning and coaching institutes have also been allowed to reopen, according to the Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office.

The state government further said that the ban on public processions will continue.



Gatherings have been permitted up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity, while in open spaces 1000 people allowed to gather. Cinema halls have been allowed to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally reached 1,19,477 on Thursday after the state reported 38 new cases.

As per State Health Department, the number of total recoveries has mounted to 1,17,926 with 37 fresh recoveries.

At present, there are only 467 active coronavirus cases in Jharkhand while the death toll stands at 1,084. (ANI)

