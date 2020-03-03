Jharkhand announces financial assistance to jobless youth, 100 units of free electricity

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): The Jharkhand government on Tuesday presented the Rs 85,000 crore budget for the financial year 2020-21.

Presenting the budget, state finance minister Rameshwar Oraon announced Rs 5000 to Rs 7000 per annum assistance to unemployed graduate and post-graduate youth.

Oraon also proposed subsidised lungi dhoti and sari to 57 lakh poor families of the state.

The state government also introduced the plan to provide 100 units free electricity and 100 'mohalla clinics' across the state.

Moreover, one meal at the price of Rs 5 will be given to poor people under the Mukhyamantri Dal Bhat Yojna (MDBY) to tackle severe poverty in the state.

This is the first budget of Hemant Soren-led JMM-Congress-RJD alliance government after winning the state elections in September last year. (ANI)