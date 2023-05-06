Jharkhand: Arrested IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan sent to 6-day ED custody

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 6 (ANI): Indian Administrative Service officer Chhavi Ranjan who was arrested in an alleged land scam case was sent to 6-day Enforcement Directorate custody in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Saturday.

Ranchi's Special PMLA court sent the IAS officer to the ED custody after the end of one-day judicial custody.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Thursday arrested IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan in a land scam case related to illegally grabbing and selling land in Ranchi.

Earlier Jharkhand cadre IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) multiple times for questioning in connection with alleged land scam cases.



In this regard, ED had also conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand, including his residence in Ranchi. According to sources, the IAS officer, while serving as the deputy commissioner of Ranchi, allegedly used the Kolkata registry office for forgery in the Army land case.

So far, seven accused persons have been arrested in the land scam case of the ED. They were produced in court and sentenced to judicial custody.

Presently, Ranjan is posted as Director of, the Social Welfare Department, Jharkhand. These scams were allegedly done during his tenure as deputy commissioner of Ranchi.

According to ED, there is a nexus operating in this case that had allegedly sold multiple plots by forging documents.

Even the rightful owners are unaware that their plots have been sold, ED sources said. (ANI)

