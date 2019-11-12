Jharkhand Assembly polls: Congress fields Devendra Singh Bittu from Panki

New Delhi (India), Nov 11 (ANI): The Congress party fielded Devendra Singh Bittu from Panki Assembly Constituency for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections scheduled to be held in five phases from November 30.

"The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Devendra Singh Bittu as Congress candidate for the ensuing general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand from Panki Constituency," read AICC press release.

The Congress party on Sunday released its first list of five candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. According to the list of candidates, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Rameshwar Oraon will contest from Lohardaga (ST) constituency.

Among the other candidates are -- Ramchandra Singh from Manika (ST) constituency, KN Tripathy from Daltonganj, Chandrashekhar Dubey from Bishrampur and KP Yadav from Bhawanathpur.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20 and the votes will be counted on December 23. (ANI)