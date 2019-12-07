Jharkhand assembly polls: Firing reported in Gumla's Sirsa block

Gumla (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): An instance of firing has been reported in Sirsa block of Gumla district during the second phase of assembly elections in Jharkhand on Saturday.

The vehicle of a block development officer was also targeted during the firing.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) was deployed at booth no. 36, Bagni where the incident took place.

More details in this regard are awaited.

In the second phase of the five-phased elections being held in Jharkhand, voting is being conducted at 20 constituencies including Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West.

In this phase of the elections, over 48 lakh voters will be exercising their franchise.

The first phase concluded on November 30. Voting for the third, fourth and fifth phases will be held respectively on 12, 16 and 20 December.

The results will be declared on December 23. (ANI)

