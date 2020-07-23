Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Jharkhand Assembly Secretariat was sealed for the next three days, till July 27, for sanitisation process after some members and staffers tested positive for COVID-19, as per officials on Thursday.
The decision has come after reports of some of the staff and members of the Assembly tested positive for COVID-19, according to an order on Thursday.
All meetings of the Assembly committees will remain suspended till July 31 with immediate effect, the order further said. (ANI)
Jharkhand Assembly Secretariat sealed till July 27 after staff, members test positive for COVID-19
ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2020 16:41 IST
