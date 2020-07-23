Jharkhand Assembly Secretariat sealed till July 27 after staff, members test positive for COVID-19

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Jharkhand Assembly Secretariat was sealed for the next three days, till July 27, for sanitisation process after some members and staffers tested positive for COVID-19, as per officials on Thursday.

The decision has come after reports of some of the staff and members of the Assembly tested positive for COVID-19, according to an order on Thursday.

All meetings of the Assembly committees will remain suspended till July 31 with immediate effect, the order further said. (ANI)

