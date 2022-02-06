Jharkhand ATS arrests key member of gang involved in extortion business, seizes cash over Rs 32 lakhs

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 6 (ANI): Jharkhand Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested one person for allegedly being involved in the extortion business.



As per a statement issued by the state's ATS, the accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumar, a key member of gangster Aman Shrivastava's gang.

"He has been working with gangsters for the last 12-13 years," said the ATS.

A cash amount of Rs 32,08,300 collected by extortion and important papers related to the gang's extortion business have been recovered from his possession, added the ATS. (ANI)

