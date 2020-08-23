Jharkhand BJP accuses state govt of giving special treatment to Lalu Prasad Yadav

By Rizwan Arif

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): With the date for Bihar Assembly polls nearing, politics in Jharkhand over former Chief Minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav has heated up with Jharkhand BJP accusing the state government of giving special treatment to Lalu Yadav who is convicted in fodder scam case.

Lalu was recently shifted to RIMS director's bungalow from a paying ward to avoid COVID infection. The paying ward has been converted as designated COVID-19 centre at RIMS.

"RJD has supported Hemant Soren government, and hence Soren Government is giving him a red carpet treatment as a return gift violating all rules and jail manuals. This is not right," said Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo.

"We doubt that the bungalow is gradually becoming the election office of RJD. Lalu Yadav has been convicted by the court, but Hemant Soren government is making a mockery out of this. This should stop immediately. Furthermore, we demand district administration and jail IG all that entry and exit point should be brought under CCTV surveillance to keep off the people who are meeting with Lalu Prasad Yadav," he added.

However, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) termed BJP allegations baseless and misleading. JMM General Secretary Vinod Pandey said, "BJP's main motive is to defame the government in any manners. This is why BJP takes every issue in that direction. They forget their responsibility towards the people of Jharkhand. Everyone knows under what circumstances Lalu Yadav was shifted to the bungalow. He was a prisoner then and even now."

In Bihar Assembly election JMM will contest in alliance with RJD and Congress. Seat sharing is yet to be decided. (ANI)

