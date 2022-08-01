Jharkhand: BJP State President Deepak Prakash rejects Congress' claims of BJP's attempt to topple Soren Govt

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Jharkhand State President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash on Monday rejected the claim of Congress accusing the BJP of trying to topple the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand and said that BJP has nothing to do with three Congress MLAs caught in a money laundering case by West Bengal Police in Howrah.

Deepak Prakash spoke exclusively to ANI on the allegation of toppling the Jharkhand government by the BJP and said, " baseless allegations are being made, the truth is that the MLAs of Congress have been caught with money and money has been found in the vehicle of Congress MLAs so Congress should answer this."

"Fact is the government of Hemant Soren, who is accused of corruption, is running away and is trying to divert attention from the real issues by spreading confusion" he added.



On Zero FIR filed by the Congress MLA, Jharkhand BJP President further told ANI that this is a total bogus FIR and the lawyer who had filed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the shell companies in connection with the corruption by Hemant Soren.

"TMC government in West Bengal and JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand have forged an alliance on the issue of corruption." BJP Jharkhand president further alleged.

Three Jharkhand Congress MLAs nabbed with a huge amount of cash in West Bengal have been arrested and remanded to 10 days of custody by the Criminal Investigation Department yesterday. The lawmakers as well as two others had been produced in a Howrah district court after facing a lengthy interrogation with the CID about the source of the massive sum of money they had been found travelling with.

The three MLAs are Irfan Ansari from Jamtara, Rajesh Kacchap from Khijri (ST) and Naman Bixal Kongari from Kolebira (ST). Besides the three MLAs, one more person travelling with them and the driver of the vehicle was also remanded to CID custody for 10 days. (ANI)

