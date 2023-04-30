Jharkhand: BJP State President listens to 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', calls it a social revolution

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 30 (ANI): BJP State President Deepak Prakash on Sunday listened to the 100th episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat' program among the villagers at Chhotanagpur Mahilong in Ranchi.

During this, BJP State President Deepak Prakash said that the 100th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' is a historic program and a program to give direction to society. We can say that we have done the work of celebrating this program as a festival in the whole country.

"Mann Ki Baat was heard at nine and a half thousand places in Jharkhand by doing such programmes. In the coming times, Mann Ki Baat will create a world record, bringing a social revolution," he added.



He also attacked the opposition party saying that the opposition parties are having stomach aches because Narendra Modi is the most respected person in the whole world. And they are not able to digest this fact.

"On the strength of the schemes of the central government, the socio-economic social momentum has been achieved due to which the opposition is troubled," he further added.

Hailing the spirit of the countrymen in his 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that every Indian became an inspiration for another through the monthly radio programme while adding that each episode of the popular show "prepared the ground for the next one".

The Prime Minister said that the country's positivity will take it to new heights in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal. (ANI)

