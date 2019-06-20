Simdega (Jharkhand) [India], June 19 (ANI): A body of a Naxal was recovered following an encounter with 94 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and security forces in Urmu village in Bano block here, police said on Wednesday.
One AK-47 rifle and ammunition were also recovered.
The search operation is underway, said police. (ANI)
Jharkhand: Body of Naxal recovered after encounter with security forces in Simdega
ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 20:58 IST
Simdega (Jharkhand) [India], June 19 (ANI): A body of a Naxal was recovered following an encounter with 94 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and security forces in Urmu village in Bano block here, police said on Wednesday.