Jharkhand: Body of tribal woman found in 12 pieces in Sahibganj; husband detained

Sahibhganj (Jharkhand) [India], December 18 (ANI): The body of a 22-year-old tribal woman was found in 12 pieces in Jharkhand's Sahebganj on Sunday, said the police.

Police have detained the victim's husband as a suspect in the crime. The accused has been identified as Dildar Ansari.

According to the police, some parts of the body are still missing. A search is underway to locate those missing body parts, added the police.

As per the police, the victim was the second wife of the accused. (ANI)