Jharkhand bypolls: Early trends indicate AJSU candidate Sunita Choudhary leading in Ramgarh assembly seat

Ramgarh (Jharkhand) [India], March 2 (ANI): All Jharkhand Students Union Party (AJSU), candidate Sunita Choudhary, is leading in bypolls for Jharkhand's Ramgarh assembly constituency against her Indian National Congress opponent Bajrang Mahto, who is trailing by a margin of 11,789 votes in the latest trends.

The counting of votes for bye-elections to one assembly constituency each in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and two assembly seats in Maharashtra began on Thursday.

The voting in all these assembly constituencies was held on February 27 (Monday).



Jharkhand's Ramgarh recorded a voting percentage of over 68 per cent on Monday.

In the by-polls to Jharkhand's Ramgarh assembly constituency, 18 candidates including 14 Independent candidates are in the fray.

The by-polls were necessary because of the disqualification of Congress leader Mamta Devi.

The Congress fielded Mamta Devi's husband, Bajrang Mahto and the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party nominated its leader Sunita Choudhary.

Besides counting for the bypolls, counting is also on for assembly elections in three northeastern states Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. (ANI)

