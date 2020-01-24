Jharkhand cabinet expansion postponed

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 24 (ANI): The cabinet expansion of the Jharkhand government scheduled for Friday has been postponed after Chief Minister Hemant Soren requested Governor Draupadi Murmu to postpone it due to Chaibasa incident.

The Chief Minister took this step in solidarity with the victims of Chaibasa incident who were allegedly murdered in Burugulikera village for staging a protest against the Pathalgadi movement.

Speaking to the media after meeting the Governor at Raj Bhawan on last evening, Soren said, "I met her (the Governor) in the morning and requested for cabinet expansion and got tomorrow's time for the swearing-in ceremony. But as you know heinous and gruesome incidents have happened in Chaibasa, it would be very inhuman and against the will to take oath in this mourning situation. So, we have requested to postpone the date."

Yesterday, the Chief Minister went to meet the Governor before leaving for Chaibasa and apprised her about the unfortunate incident. He visited the Raj Bhawan again after returning and gave the full detail of the incident. He also informed about the actions being taken in the matter.

In a recent development, an eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate into the killing of seven people who were allegedly murdered in Burugulikera village.

The SIT has been ordered to submit their first report within five days on the findings of the investigation. Soren had on Wednesday ordered an SIT probe into the incident.

Pathalgadi refers to a practice of placing stone plaques with declarations and warning inscribed on them at the entry point of villages.

The plaques, proclaiming allegiance to the Constitution, carried inscriptions dismissing the authority of centre and state governments in the villages. (ANI)

