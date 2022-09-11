Jharkhand: Case registered against local youths for eve teasing

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 11 (ANI): An FIR against some local youths in Ormanjhi village of Ranchi has been filed for allegedly threatening and passing inappropriate comments on school girls in the locality today.

The Ranchi police have filed an FIR against the accused. It was also found that the accused belonged to a minority community.

The incident happened on September 5, but the girls did not inform the police then.

The girls in their complaint have said that the accused were forcing them to befriend.

A complaint has been filed and has been registered under molestation and threatening charges.

According to the police a special team headed by a DySP has been formed to investigate the matter.



All angles and aspects are being investigated.

Further information in the case is awaited.

Months ago, the Jharkhand Police arrested the principal of a private school on charges of molesting minor girl students.

The Chaibasa Police said that seven girl students, who were staying in the school hostel, had complained about the principal.

On the complaint of the victims, Chaibasa Police came into action and arrested the accused principal.

"The principal of a private school has been arrested on the charges of molesting minor girl students. Seven students had complained about him. All the victims were staying in the school hostel," said Chaibasa Police.

Police further said that the accused has been sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

