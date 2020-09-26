Jharkhand CM approves CBI probe into Rameshwar Murmu's murder

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 26 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday approved the proposal for a CBI investigation into the murder of a descendant of the martyr Siddho-Kanho, Rameshwar Murmu who was killed on June 12, Chief Minister's Office said.

According to CMO, there was a demand from several social and political organisations to investigate the killing of Murmu by the CBI.



In this regard, a proposal has been sent by the Director-General and Inspector General of Police, Jharkhand, Ranchi for approval of the Chief Minister for CBI investigation into the incident.

This incident is registered under section 302 in Barhait police station.

The body of Rameshwar Murmu was found in a field in Manjhi Tola of Bhognadih. (ANI)

