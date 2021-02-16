Jharkhand CM approves proposal to set up HC bench in Dumka

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], February 16 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday approved the proposal to set up a bench of Jharkhand High Court in Dumka.



Apart from Principal Bench in Ranchi, no Bench of Jharkhand High Court is functioning in any district of the state, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

To establish the bench of the High Court in Dumka, the law department had earlier written to the Union Law Ministry and the Supreme Court to decide the jurisdiction of the Dumka bench of the High Court. (ANI)

