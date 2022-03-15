Jharkhand CM celebrates Holi with MLAs in state legislative assembly

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], March 15 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday celebrated Holi along with the ruling and opposition MLAs in the state legislative assembly in Ranchi.

The chief minister also wished everyone a 'safe and prosperous Holi' during the celebration in Jharkhand today.



"All MLAs are celebrating Holi in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. After the COVID-19 pandemic, all of us are very excited and happy to celebrate this festival. I wish a safe and prosperous Holi to each and everyone in the state," Soren told media persons.

Holi celebration for the last two years was under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic.

Marking the onset of spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. (ANI)

