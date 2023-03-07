Jharkhand CM congratulates "younger brother" Conrad Sangma on taking oath as Meghalaya CM

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], March 7 (ANI): Stating the day as "joyous", Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren congratulated Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma for taking the oath and said that he has 'familial relations' with the Sangma family.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader also attended the oath ceremony in Shillong.

"It is a joyous day. I too had the opportunity to attend this ceremony, we have familial relations with the Sangma family. You can imagine the delight when a younger brother takes the oath. I wish him all the best," Hemant Soren told the media.

Earlier in the day, National People's Party chief Conrad Sangma took oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term in Shillong.

After taking oath as the CM, he said, "We will continue to work on the foundations we have laid in the last five years for the development of the state. We are giving a lot of importance to youth and employment. The overall efficiency of benefits of various schemes reaching the grassroots level has improved."

Along with Conrad Sangma, Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Meghalaya.

Other than them, nine ministers also took oath on Tuesday. These were namely, Abu Taher Mondal, Kyrmen Shylla, Marcuise N Marak, Rakkam A Sangma, Alexander Laloo Hek, Dr Ampareen Lyngdoh, Paul Lyngdoh, Comingone Ymbon, and Shakliar Warjri.

In Meghalaya, the NPP-led alliance, with the support of 45 MLAs two of the BJP has staked claim to form the government in the state.

Among the allies, the eight cabinet berths will go to the NPP, two to the United Democratic Party (UDP) and one each for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP).

Sangma's NPP won 26 seats in the Assembly elections and will form the government in as the chief minister for a second consecutive term.

Sangma won from the South Tura constituency with a margin of 5,016 against Bharatiya Janata Party's Bernard N Marak, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India on March 2.

United Democratic Party (UDP) bagged 11 seats in the results of assembly polls announced on Thursday. Congress won five seats. Trinamool Congress, which had inducted all Congress MLAs in the previous assembly, also got five seats.

BJP, People's Democratic Front and Hill State People's Democratic Party bagged two seats each. Voice of the People Party got four seats. Two seats were won by independent candidates.

BJP and NPP were partners in the outgoing government but fought the assembly polls separately. (ANI)