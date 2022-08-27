Jharkhand CM gives a clarion call, says not afraid of opposition tactics

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 27 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political fracas, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren gave a clarion call and said that his 'Adivasi' DNA was not afraid of the tactics of the opposition.

He also stressed that he's from the tribal community and was unaffected by the ongoing slugfest.

"This is a tribal son. Never have our ways ever been stopped by their tactics nor have we ever been afraid. Our ancestors have long removed the feeling of fear from us. There's no place of fear in the DNA of us Adivasis," tweeted Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

His remarks came after several media reports speculated that the Governor of Jharkhand Ramesh Bais is likely to send his recommendation to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to disqualify Chief Minister Hemant Soren as an MLA.

The state chief had called a meeting on Friday of the MLAs of the UPA coalition at his residence in Ranchi.

State Congress President Rajesh Thakur confirmed the details and said that the meeting comes amid the recent political developments in the state.

Leaders including Thakur, CLP Leader Alamgir Alam, all four ministers from Congress quota in the Jharkhand government and a few MLAs are expected to be present at the meeting.



The leaders affirmed that the coalition has been standing strong and confirmed another meeting scheduled for Friday evening.

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Friday said that the JMM-Congress coalition is "standing strong".

Banna Gupta said, "Our coalition is standing strong. We will meet again in the evening today."

Jharkhand Congress working president Bandhu Tirkey on Friday said that the top party leadership has instructed him to support whatever decision alliance partner JMM takes and said, "Whatever decision JMM takes as the major party of the alliance, Congress will support it. The top leadership of Congress has instructed us for the same."

He further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) always "insults the mandate and tried to destabilise the JMM-Congress coalition government" in Jharkhand.

"Government runs on majority and we have enough majority. BJP always insults the mandate and tries to destabilise the government," claimed Tirkey.

The principal opposition party in Jharkhand is BJP with 25 MLAs. Soren has alleged that the EC report was "drafted" by the BJP to topple the Jharkhand government.

"It apparently seems that BJP leaders including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists have themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise a sealed cover report. This blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies and its complete takeover by BJP HQ in Deendayal Upadhyay Marg in this shameful manner is unseen in Indian Democracy," the Jharkhand CM had said in a statement. (ANI)

