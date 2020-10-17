Jharkhand CM greets people of state on first day of Navratri

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 17 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Navratri festival and requested everyone to offer prayers at home amid COVID-19 crisis.

"Chief Minister Hemant Soren has greeted the people of Jharkhand on the occasion of Navratri. The Chief Minister said that Matarani (goddess) should keep everyone healthy and happy. In view of COVID-19, you worship at home. Take care of yourself and your family. Follow social distance," Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand tweeted.

Goddess Durga and her nine forms are worshipped during Sharad Navratri celebrated annually in the month of October. Over the next nine days, devotees will offer prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

The 10th day will be Vijaya Dasami, which symbolises the victory of Lord Ram over Raavan, as per Hindu belief. (ANI)














