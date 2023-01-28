Jharkhand CM, Health Minister express grief over deaths in fire at Dhanbad's Hazra hospital

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the deaths in a fire at the Hazra hospital in Dhanbad on Saturday and said that he has been distraught by it.

"Deeply saddened by the news of the death of six people, including the famous doctor couple Dr Vikas and Dr Prema Hazra, in the late-night fire at Hazra Memorial Hospital in Dhanbad. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult hour of grief," the CM tweeted in Hindi.

As per the preliminary reports, a massive fire broke out at a residential complex of a hospital in Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Saturday morning wherein its doctor, Dr Vikas Hazra, his wife Dr Prema Hazra, their house help Tara, and one nephew and a relative were killed. The injured persons were then taken for treatment to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Banna Gupta also expressed condolences on the incident and directed the officials to probe the matter and take necessary action.



"Health and Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta has expressed grief over the fire incident at Hazra Hospital in Dhanbad. He tweeted and directed DC Dhanbad to report the incident to him while taking necessary action. He has also directed to arrange and provide necessary treatment to the injured persons. He has expressed condolences to the doctor couple and others who died in this fire," an official statement from the office of the state's Health Minister read in Hindi.

The officials have said that the deaths were caused due to suffocation and a team of firefighters controlled the fire later.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) (Law and Order) Arvind Kumar Binha said that the fire broke out at 1 am which killed these five persons. Meanwhile, the fire department controlled the fire with the help of eight fire tenders.

Inspector of the Fire department, Lakshma Prasad said that the fire broke out at the corridor joining the hospital and their residential complex. "The fire caused huge smoke in the area causing suffocation which killed these five persons," he said.

"If we had received the information earlier we could have managed it better. The team rescued five men, two ladies and two dogs- one of them died on the spot. All these have been sent to the hospital for treatment," Lakshma Prasad added. (ANI)

