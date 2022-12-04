Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren calls for reforms in state bureaucracy

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 4 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called upon state administrative service officers to play a vital role in guiding the state towards a progressive path.

Addressing the general body meeting of the Jharkhand Administrative Service Association in Aryabhatt Auditorium here as chief guest, CM Soren said that it is unfortunate that Jharkhand is one of the backward states in the country despite being rich in natural resources.

He pointed out that huge migration from the state as labourers is a big challenge. "There is an administrative set-up in the state from the secretariat level to the panchayat level. But people on the ground level are not getting desired basic facilities," Soren stated.



"There is a need for administrative reform in the state. The government constituted a commission in this regard," Soren further stated.

Earlier president of the association Ram Kumar Sinha put forward various demands like security, housing, health facilities at the block and the Tehsil level for the officers working there.

The Chief Minister assured that government will consider these demands and implement them accordingly. (ANI)

