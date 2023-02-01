Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren condoles deaths in massive fire at Dhabad apartment

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], February 1 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday expressed condolences over the death of 14 persons in a major fire in Dhanbad's Ashirwad Tower Apartment.



As many 12 others were also injured in the fire that broke out in the Dhanbad apartment.

Expressing his condolences to the kin of the victims, Soren said the district administration is working on a war footing and treatment is being provided to the injured.





"The death of people due to fire in Dhanbad's Ashirwad Tower Apartment is extremely heart-wrenching. The district administration is working on a war footing and providing treatment to those injured in the accident. I am looking into the whole matter myself," tweeted Soren.

He further said that everything possible is being done to provide quick medical treatment to the injured.

"May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the difficult times of grief. Everything possible is being done to provide quick medical treatment to the injured," he tweeted.

SSP Dhanbad Sanjiv Kumar said several people had gathered in the apartment for a marriage function.

"The cause of the fire is still not known. We're focusing on the rescue. The injured were shifted to the hospital," said Kumar.

Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out at the apartment, leaving several trapped inside the building, the officials said.

They further informed that a rescue operation was underway. (ANI)

