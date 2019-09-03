Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das while inaugurating Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna in Gumla on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das while inaugurating Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna in Gumla on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Jharkhand CM launches Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna in Gumla

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:28 IST

Gumla (Jharkhand) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna here on Tuesday.
"I thank all the officials involved in implementing the scheme and making it possible for the people. From the time I have taken over as the chief minister, Jharkhand is doing well in all the sectors. The strength of this country is in women and they run the house with their strong capabilities and values," Chief Minister said while addressing the people.
Talking about the implementation of Ujjwala Yojana he said, "I request all the panchayats to implement the scheme properly and not a single village should be left out of the scheme. Panchayats will give a tutorial to people on how to use the gas to avoid any accidents. The government cares about the people and they should not worry about any accidents."
"In 2014, only 25% of the people had access to Ujjwala Gas and now Modi government is trying to make it accessible to all the poor families regardless of their religion and caste. It is our aim to provide LPG Gas Cylinder to each and every house of Jharkhand till Sept 30," he added.
Every village will be under an Ujjwala official to carry out the distribution of the cylinders.
In August, Das had announced second gas cylinder refill under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in Ranchi. He said, "Our government will provide the second refill for gas cylinders free of cost under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The aim is to provide free refill to 99 per cent of beneficiaries." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:36 IST

Centre revises prices for ethanol procurement

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Union government on Tuesday announced revised prices of procurement for ethanol for Oil Marketing Companies which will be applicable from Dec 1 this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:34 IST

Current economic crisis is momentary, says Swadeshi Jagaran Manch

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), an RSS-affiliate, has termed the present economic situation as "momentary" and hoped that the country would overcome it within two-three months as the government was "sensitive" and taking all necessary steps to deal with it.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:20 IST

Guwahati: Doctors hold protest rally against Jorhat incident

Guwahati (Assam) [India] Sept 3 (ANI): Doctors from Assam based 'Guwahati Medical College and Hospital' (GMCH) carried out a protest rally on Tuesday against the killing of 73-year old Dr Deben Dutta in Teok tea garden in Jorhat district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:19 IST

UP cabinet allots land for Atal Medical Varsity

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the transfer of land to Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University that will be set up in a 50-acre area near Chak Gajaria farm in the city.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:17 IST

P Chidambaram to be in CBI custody till Sept 5

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Complying with the Supreme Court's order, a Delhi court on Tuesday extended till September 5 the CBI custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:15 IST

"Five per cent": Chidambaram's answer to question on CBI custody...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is currently in CBI's custody, took a jibe at the government on Tuesday over the growth rate of 5 per cent in April to June quarter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:13 IST

Himachal: Bear menace strikes Rampur, 25 cows attacked

Rampur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Villagers in Himachal Pradesh's Rampur have been living in a state of terror since the past one week after a bear attacked at least 25 household cows in the village.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:09 IST

Election for Puducherry Assembly's Deputy Speaker on Sept 5

Puducherry [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The election for the Deputy Speaker post of Puducherry Assembly will be held on Thursday, the government said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:08 IST

Russian Far East has enormous potential to boost beneficial ties: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Russian Far East region has enormous potential for developing close and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:04 IST

Do not subscribe to Manmohan Singh's analysis of economy: Javadekar

New Delhi (India), Sept 3 (ANI): The government said on Tuesday that it was not in agreement with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who described the state of the economy as "deeply worrying" and exuded confidence that the economy will show 'bright' performance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:02 IST

Guntur: YSRCP MLA alleges TDP leaders stopped her from entering...

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Sept 3 (ANI): YSRCP Dalit MLA Sridevi on Tuesday alleged that TDP leaders stopped her while she was entering Ganesh pandal in Thulluru Mandal in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:12 IST

Cong to revamp UP unit, Priyanka to take full charge of state unit

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Three months after the drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will soon take over full responsibility of the party in Uttar Pradesh, where she is currently in charge of eastern region, and do a revamp of the organisatio

Read More
iocl