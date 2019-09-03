Jharkhand CM launches Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna in Gumla

Gumla (Jharkhand) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojna here on Tuesday.

"I thank all the officials involved in implementing the scheme and making it possible for the people. From the time I have taken over as the chief minister, Jharkhand is doing well in all the sectors. The strength of this country is in women and they run the house with their strong capabilities and values," Chief Minister said while addressing the people.

Talking about the implementation of Ujjwala Yojana he said, "I request all the panchayats to implement the scheme properly and not a single village should be left out of the scheme. Panchayats will give a tutorial to people on how to use the gas to avoid any accidents. The government cares about the people and they should not worry about any accidents."

"In 2014, only 25% of the people had access to Ujjwala Gas and now Modi government is trying to make it accessible to all the poor families regardless of their religion and caste. It is our aim to provide LPG Gas Cylinder to each and every house of Jharkhand till Sept 30," he added.

Every village will be under an Ujjwala official to carry out the distribution of the cylinders.

In August, Das had announced second gas cylinder refill under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in Ranchi. He said, "Our government will provide the second refill for gas cylinders free of cost under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The aim is to provide free refill to 99 per cent of beneficiaries." (ANI)

