Jharkhand CM meets Kerala counterpart, urges for cooperation in state's tourism

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 17 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday urged Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to cooperate in developing Jharkhand's tourism on the lines of Kerala.

Soren met with Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram in the morning.

"The Chief Minister urged for cooperation in developing Jharkhand's tourism on the lines of Kerala. Kerala Tourism Secretary Shri KS Srinivas K made a presentation on Kerala tourism to the Chief Minister," jharkhand-cm">Jharkhand CM Office said in a tweet.

Talking about the meeting, Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) called it "a friendly visit".

"It was a friendly visit by the jharkhand-cm">Jharkhand CM whose family was also accompanying him, a statement issued by the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

"Had a warm interaction with Jharkhand Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM. He offered wholehearted cooperation in tourism development. Thanked him for deciding to spend his vacation in Kerala and wished him and his family a great time here," Kerala CM said while taking to Twitter.

The two CMs met at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram where Tourism Secretary K S Srinivas gave a presentation on the tourism sector of Kerala. Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas and Chief Secretary Dr V P Joy were also present there. (ANI)

