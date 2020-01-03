New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.
The Chief Minister was accompanied by his wife Kalpana Murmu Soren.
"Shri Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, along with wife Smt Kalpana Murmu Soren, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.
Soren, who is the working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was recently sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand after the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won a comfortable majority by securing 47 seats in the 81-member House in the assembly elections held in December last year. (ANI)
Jharkhand CM meets President Kovind in Delhi
ANI | Updated: Jan 03, 2020 22:40 IST
