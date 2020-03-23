Jharkhand CM seeks fund for labourers under MNREGA

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday wrote to Union Rural Development Ministry seeking funds for labourers working under the MNREGA in the wake of coronavirus spread in the country.

Soren has sought funds to pay labourers' unemployment allowance entitled under MNREGA if they don't get work within 15 days of their demand. (ANI)

