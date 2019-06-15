Jharkhand CM seeks report from DGP on Saraikela Naxal attack incident

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], Jun 15 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has sought a detailed report from DGP Jharkhand on the incident in which five policemen were shot dead in Jharkhand's Saraikela district on Friday by Naxals, who also fled with their weapons.

"I assure everyone that our jawans will definitely achieve our aim of a 'naxal free Jharkhand'. DGP and CRPF IG will visit the spot tomorrow, I have asked for a detailed report from the DGP," Das said.

Condemning the loss of lives, the Jharkhand chief minister said, "It is a very sad incident. I am very distraught. Naxals think they can demotivate our jawans through such incidents but our jawans' morale is high. Jharkhand government and people are with the bereaved families, at this hour."

Earlier in the day, he said that the state government will give a befitting reply to Naxals, adding that the "martyrdom of policemen will not go waste."

"I pay homage to the jawans who died in the Naxalite attack in Saraikela. In this hour of grief, all people of Jharkhand are with the families of martyred soldiers. Our government is giving a befitting reply to Naxalism, the martyrdom of our jawans will not go waste," Das tweeted.

The incident allegedly took place when the policemen were patrolling a local market in Saraikela district. (ANI)