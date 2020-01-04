Jharkhand CM visits Dumka for the first time after assuming post

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday evening reached Dumka district for the first time, after taking the oath for the post.

The Chief Minister was welcomed by party workers along with administrative officials at Dumka Airport.

Divisional Commissioner Arvind Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police Rajkumar Lakra, Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwari B and Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh, among others, welcomed the Chief Minister at Dumka Airport.

Chief Minister Soren got out of the airport and garlanded the statue of Sidhu-Kanhu, Swami Vivekananda, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and others installed at various square intersections of the city. (ANI)