Jharkhand CM visits Jagannath Temple in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 23 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday visited the Jagannath temple in Ranchi on the occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra.

"Worshiping Lord Sri Jagannath on the occasion of the Rath Yatra at the historic Jagannath temple at Dhurwa and wished for my 3.25 crore people of Jharkhand.

May God keep everyone healthy, safe. #RathYatra2020," Soren tweeted (in Hindi).

Meanwhile, the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced on Tuesday in Odisha's Puri without devotees, amid the coronavirus pandemic and a curfew in Puri.

The city had started preparations since Monday night after the Supreme Court modified its earlier order and allowed the festival to be held but with restrictions.

The Yatra celebrates the annual journey of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings from the 12th-century Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple their aunt's home, some 2.5 kilometres away. (ANI)

