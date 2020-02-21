Jharkhand CM visits Pahadi Mandir, offers prayers

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday visited Pahadi Mandir on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, here in Ranchi.

'We are celebrating Maha Shivratri with great devotion. We prayed to Lord Shiva and wished the happiness and prosperity of the people," he said.

The Chief Minister also tweeted a video of himself performing aarti at the site.

Maha Shivaratri, which literally translates to 'the greatest night of Shiva' is one of the most splendidly celebrated festivals across the country. It celebrates the grand marriage of the lord of destruction, Shiva -- with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty -- Parvati, who is also known as Shakti (power). (ANI)

